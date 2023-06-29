Nicki Minaj is one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Moreover, she is one of hip-hop’s GOATs and pioneers. If it weren’t for her, we wouldn’t have artists like Cardi B, Doja Cat, Flo Milli, City Girls, and a whole host of others. Overall, she is a cultural icon who deserves her flowers. Not to mention, she has been teasing new music for quite some time. Fans knew that she had a new album coming out, and they had even received a release date for it. However, on IG today, Nicki spoke to her fans and gave them some valuable news.

As it turns out, her new album has been pushed back to November 17th of this year. Although this may upset some people who anticipated an earlier release, the name of the album will certainly intrigue people. After nearly 13 years, fans will be receiving Pink Friday 2. Yes, that’s right, Nicki Minaj is going to be releasing a follow-up to her 2010 album that in many ways, put her on the map. This is a remarkable day for her fans.

Nicki Minaj Announces New Project

“I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me,” Nicki Minaj wrote. “At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

Hopefully, we get a few singles very soon. After all, “Barbie World” with Ice Spice was just released as part of the Barbie movie. Furthermore, Nicki is promising more exciting news in the future, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates. Also, let us know what you think of Minaj’s announcement, in the comments section below.

