Despite what some people may want you to believe, Nicki Minaj is still very much the queen of rap. Overall, she is a legend in the game and many consider her to be one of the GOATs. Moreover, she is readying a brand-new album, which is something that fans are very excited about. Not to mention, we recently got “Barbie World” with Ice Spice, which is for the new Barbie film. All-in-all, things are going very well for Nicki right now, and she is definitely making sure fans are well-fed.

In fact, last night we got a brand-new version of Young Thug’s album Business Is Business. This new album is supposedly Metro Boomin’s idealized version of the project. Consequently, we get a new sequencing for the project as well as some additional songs. One of those tracks just so happens to be “Money” with Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD. The track features a very unique old-timey sample, and so far, fans have been giving this new track glowing reviews.

Nicki Minaj Enjoys The New Track

Soon after the track’s release, Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram where she offered up a live stream for her fans. Moreover, some of these clips made it to her main page. In the video above, you can actually see Nicki vibing out to the new song. Clearly, she is feeling the new song, which came as a complete surprise to a whole lot of fans. Furthermore, this is the kind of song that will help build up anticipation for a brand-new album.

“Money”

With this new Young Thug and Juice WRLD collaboration out in the world, it will be interesting to see who Nicki works with in the future. Let us know your expectations for her album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the latest releases from the biggest artists.

