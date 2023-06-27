Unfortunately, Nicki Minaj has long been a victim of media attacks and misinformation online, regardless of her stellar music career. A recent and egregious example of this was a crazed Cardi B fan starting a fake petition from Minaj’s neighbors to kick her out of her community. However, the Queen is still having a wild year of highlights despite these developments. For example, she just appeared on Metro Boomin’s reimagined tracklist for Young Thug’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. Moreover, she wasted no time in calling out various blog pages and news sources on Twitter for not getting the facts straight.

First, reports online suggested that the 40-year-old rap star bought a “Big Sleeze” chain for her husband Kenneth Petty. Although it seems harmless, Nicki Minaj was still not happy with the page spreading false information out there. “This is a blatant lie,” she tweeted. “Would you like to be added to the list of blogs making up random stories, not FAQ checking & getting sued too, boo?” However, another instance of this seems to come down more to the focus of the report rather than the report itself.

Nicki Minaj Blasts Blogs Reporting Fake News

Furthermore, the “Barbie World” MC also addressed a recent lawsuit that reportedly came her way. According to TMZ (now her target), a producer sued Nicki Minaj and Mike Will Made It for allegedly stealing one of their beats for Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint. “Do I make beats?” she asked TMZ on Twitter. “You first on the list dummy.” Given the vagueness of the reports, it’s unclear whether Minaj is saying she wasn’t sued at all or is mad at outlets for attributing blame to her in the first place. Either way, it’s still frustrating to deal with on top of swatting incidents and other allegations of stealing song ideas and beats.

The Queen Isn’t Playing Around

Meanwhile, that hate is balanced out with an avalanche of love for Nicki, whether online or within the industry. Recently, the Trinidadian MC responded to Lil Wayne calling her the best female rapper of all time. “I’ll give u a dollar if you can find a lie,” she tweeted. “When the greatest rapper of all time believed & still believes in you. I sure did lean on your confidence & u sure were ALWAYS there. Til this day- when I send you smthng you send a verse bakk. @liltunechi we love you so much. We thank you so much. Long live the BAR! Bar for Bar. No pun intended.” For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, log back into HNHH.

