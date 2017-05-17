blogs
- MusicNicki Minaj Calls Out Blog Pages For Spreading Fake NewsThe Queen was not having it with all the misinformation about her posted on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCoi Leray Alleges Someone Is Paying Blogs Not To Post Her: "Sad"Apparently, someone has it in for Coi behind the scenes.By Erika Marie
- AnticsCordae Responds After Blogs Post About Weight GainCordae just wants to be left alone.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Goes Off On Blogs: "Black Ran Blogs Talk The Most S**t"Meg is fed up. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Calls Out Blogs For Only Posting "Goofy Sh*t"Meek Mill called out blogs focusing on "goofy shit," after Eric Riddick was finally released from prison.By Cole Blake
- AnticsSoulja Boy Comes For HNHH, XXL, & More: "I'm Putting An End To That Sh*t"Soulja Boy comes after HotNewHipHop, XXL, No Jumper, and other hip-hop news outlets in his latest Instagram Live.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Extends Huge Co-Sign To Tierra Whack & Rapsody Before Trashing BlogsCardi B gives her fans a list of artists to check out.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Continues Rant About Negative Reporting In Urban & Hip Hop BlogsShe says non-urban blogs talk badly about hip hop culture because urban blogs do it first.By Erika Marie
- MusicMichael Rapaport Blasts Media Over Spineless Kodak Black Coverage: A ResponseA response to Michael Rapaport's challenge. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B Sues 2 Vloggers Spreading Lies About Herpes, Sex Work & Baby KultureCardi B won't allow it: 2 vloggers face the wrath of her litigation powers.By Devin Ch
- MusicAttention All Artists, TuneCore Is Back To Help With Your NetworkingNetworking can be daunting, but there are a few steps you can take to step up your game. By HNHH Staff
- GossipKhloe Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson Marriage Rumours "Crap""I'm not acting as if Tristan didn't cheat."By Chantilly Post
- MusicBow Wow Giving All His Money Away & Quitting Rap To "Work At GameStop"Bow Wow blows up on Twitter & claims to be giving away all his money.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Sounds Off On Reports That She Leaked Baby Info To BlogsJoie is putting her foot down. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDenzel Curry Says He's Quitting Rap IndefinitelyDenzel Curry is taking a mental health break, with no return date in mind.By Devin Ch
- MusicRuss Responds To "Blogs Don't Matter" BacklashHe walks the walk after talking the talk.By Matt F