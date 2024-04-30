Rapsody Claps Back At Rap Blogs For Their Coverage Of Her Kendrick Lamar Comments

Earlier this week, Rapsody broke her silence on Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole's beef. Kendrick originally dropped a guest verse on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That" where he took shots at both Cole and Drake. Though Cole was the first to respond he quickly went back on his comments and even went as far as to remove the song he dropped from streaming services entirely. While the focus of the beef has shifted towards Drake especially following Kendrick's newly released "Euphoria" diss track, fans are still digesting takes on the situation at large.

That includes Rapsody, who has collaborated with both Cole and Kendrick in the past. Most notably, she appears on the song "Complexion (A Zulu Love)" from Kendrick's album To Pimp A Butterfly. While the album is widely regarded as a masterpiece Cole took shots at the beloved project in his diss track. “It’s one of the greatest albums ever created. It’s one of my favorites of all time, even taking me off it, I feel that way. I thought about that when Cole made his apology. And when he did it, I was like, ‘I would never approach it, going at [Kendrick Lamar’s] discography.’ But the art of war is just, war is war," she explained. But in the wake of those comments she took issue with some of the ways it was reported on by rap blogs. Check out her newest post criticizing them below.

Rapsody Calls Out Rap Blogs For Clickbaiting

While it's unclear specifically which blogs or what angles she takes issue with, Rapsody clearly isn't happy about the way her comments were reported. "I miss good journalism. Not into the click bait bloggers, podcasters and passive readers" she said in a tweet made earlier this week.

