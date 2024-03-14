Rapsody's "Please Don't Cry" Tracklist Features Hit-Boy, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, And More

2023 was a big year for female rap, and so far, we've been seeing that trend consistently carry into 2024. Nicki Minaj is proving that she's still all that on her Pink Friday 2 Tour following her back and forth with Megan Thee Stallion. Elsewhere, Ice Spice and Latto have gone viral with their latest solo drops, each seemingly aiming at the other. As the frost melts and makes way for new life this spring, Rapsody is set to amaze us with her upcoming album. The project is reportedly called Please Don't Cry, and it has a scheduled release date of May 17.

On Thursday (March 14) morning, @OnThinIce shared the upcoming LP's tracklist on Twitter/X. Rapsody will start us off with a Phylicia Rashad (who returns for more contributions twice at the end of the album) collaboration on "She's Expecting You" before showing out on "Marlann." Afterward, we have the previously unleashed single, "Asteroids" featuring Hit-Boy and more joint efforts with Bee-B, DIXSON, Erykah Badu, and Alex Isley. Some solo efforts are peppered in between those, proving that Rapsody has no problem riding the beat on her own. Other guest appearances on the 22-song tracklist will come from Bibi Bourelly, Keznamdi, Niko Brim, Baby Tate, and Amber Navran.

Rapsody's Highly-Anticipated Return Set for May 17th

Arguably the biggest name in rap to appear on Please Don't Cry is Lil Wayne, who's feeling "Raw" beside Rapsody. "He’s one of my biggest inspirations and one of my most favourite. I love me some Weezy," the 41-year-old declared on social media earlier this month.

Elsewhere in the realm of hip-hop, Hit-Boy and The Alchemist cooked up a surprise EP for us earlier this year in the form of Theodore & Andre. The short but sweet project proves that both producers aren't holding back in 2024, along with many of their other contemporaries. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

