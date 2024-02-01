Hit-Boy & The Alchemist Team Up For Suprise EP "Theodore & Andre"

When you think about some of the marquee producers in hip-hop right now, Hit-Boy and The Alchemist should pop up in your head. They have different styles in their own right, but when combined, magic can happen. If you listened to Benny The Butcher's new album Everybody Can't Go, you would have noticed that both producers take turns on the project. Fans were excited by the combination, and so far, Benny is getting some rave reviews.

Well, today, The Alchemist and Hit-Boy ended up shocking their fans by dropping a new collaborative EP. The announcement was made in the afternoon, and subsequently, the three tracks were dropped at the same time. Below, you can find the small EP which has a very short and digestible run time. That said, now was as good a time as ever to drop the project given tomorrow is new music Friday. They got ahead of the release schedule, and there is no doubt that fans are giving them their due attention.

Hit-Boy x The Alchemist

As you can imagine from an EP directed by The Alchemist and Hit-Boy, it sounds lavish and gorgeous at the same time. The rapping is solid and is immediately captivating. The sampling, drums, and everything in between will have you appreciating just how legendary these two are. Hopefully, they continue to work together, moving forward.

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist are prolific artists in their own right, so we're sure we will be hearing more from them, very soon. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this new project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases. There are some great new albums dropping soon, and we will be covering all of them.

Tracklist:

MORRISSEY THE MAIN EVENT ft. Johnathan Hulett DON'T BE GONE

