Rapsody Breaks Silence On J Cole & Kendrick Lamar's Feud: "War Is War"

Lauryn Hill &amp; The Fugees In Concert
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: Rapsody performs as an opener for the 25th Anniversary of 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' tour at Barclays Center on October 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Rapsody says she wouldn't have apologized.

Rapsody addressed the previous feud between Kendrick Lamar and J Cole, both of whom she's collaborated with in the past, during an appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. In doing so, she praised Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly and remarked that if it were her in the battle, she would've avoided going at Lamar's discography. Cole labeled the project overrated during his diss track, "7 Minute Drill," which he's since removed from streaming services.

“I try not to speak on these things – the whole thoughts, myself, I mean,” Rapsody said. “But, eh. He’s a man. He made his decision. But if I’m just speaking from me? If I’m in that position? I love this – the spirit of what this is, the sport of what this is.” From there, she spoke on To Pimp a Butterfly. “When Cole made his apology, and when he did it, I was like, ‘I would never approach it, going at his discography.’ But the art of war is just…war is war," she said.

Rapsody Performs At Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: J Cole performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

The feud began when Lamar dissed Cole and Drake on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That." Although Cole responded with "7 Minute Drill," he apologized for doing so just days later. “That sh*t disrupts my f*cking peace," he admitted at Dreamville Festival. "So what I want to say right here tonight is in the midst of me doing that, trying to find a little angle and downplay this n***a’s f*cking catalog and his greatness, I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf*ckers to ever touch a f*cking microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I."

Rapsody Reacts To J Cole's Apology To Kendrick Lamar

Check out Rapsody's opinion on the feud as well as Cole's apology above. Regardless of Cole's move, Lamar is still beefing with Drake. Be on the lookout for further updates on J Cole and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
