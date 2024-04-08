Drake Allegedly Had This To Say About J Cole's Kendrick Lamar Apology

Drake has been wrapped up in a feud between himself, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar. Of course, Kendrick Lamar is the adversary, while Cole is his partner in all of this. Although Drizzy has not responded to Lamar's "Like That" verse, Cole, indeed, has. On Friday, he delivered the surprise album Might Delete Later. This included a new song called "7 Minute Drill" which takes aim at Kendrick his discography. However, in a change of heart, Cole took to the stage at Dreamville Fest on Sunday night and apologized for the beef.

Subsequently, fans took to social media where they were absolutely livid with Cole. Apologizing goes against the core tenets of a rap feud. Moreover, it didn't seem deep enough or serious enough to apologize. Instead, his diss was seen as an invitation for Kendrick to prove his skills. But instead, Cole is running from the smoke, and fans feel a bit betrayed. One person who hates the move is none other than DJ Akademiks, who made this very clear in a rant on Twitter. In fact, as Akademiks revealed, he sent the video of Cole apologizing, to Drake. This is where Ak begged Drizzy to not do the same.

Drake & Akademiks Speak

As it turns out, Drake was offended that Ak would think such a thing. "I can't believe you would say some sh*t like that to me, you must not know me," the Canadian megastar allegedly said. So there you have it, Drake has no plans to apologize. However, whether or not he has a diss track coming, remains to be seen. The last time he put one out, he got hit with "The Story Of Adidon." There is a lot riding on his next move, and fans cannot wait to see what he does.

