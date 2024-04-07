Drake Posts Larry O’Brien Trophy With His Notebook, Fans Think A Diss Track Is Coming

Drake shared a picture of the Larry O’Brien trophy next to a notebook on his Instagram Story, on Saturday, prompting fans to speculate that he’s teasing a diss track for Kendrick Lamar. The post comes over two weeks after the former TDE rapper called him out on Metro Boomin and Future’s We Don’t Trust You.

The beef began when J. Cole lumped Kendrick in with himself and Drake as hip-hop's "Big 3” on the song, “First Person Shooter.” In response, Lamar rapped on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That”: “Yeah get up with me, f*ck sneak dissing / ‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches. Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it’s just big me.”

Drake Performs At Coachella

While Drake has yet to address the beef with a diss track of his own, J. Cole did so on the closing song to his new mixtape, Might Delete Later, titled, “7 Minute Drill.” Cole raps, “Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic/ Your second sh*t put n****s to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third sh*t was massive and that was your prime/ I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine.” Check out Drake's post that has fans thinking he's prepping a diss track of his own below.

Drake Teases A Response To Kendrick Lamar

While Drake hasn't released any music to diss Kendrick Lamar, he has posted several cryptic Instagram captions. "I could never sell ya’ll out to sell my latest work," he wrote in one recent post. "Never do you bad out the blue but I’m down to make it worse." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

