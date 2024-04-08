Dionne Warwick Dodges Question On J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar's Feud: "I Will Continue To Mind My Business"

Dionne Warwick isn't interested in getting involved.

2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Honoring Berry Gordy And Smokey Robinson - Show

Dionne Warwick says she won't be taking sides in the feud between J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. When a fan asked whether she would be willing to help the two settle their differences, she wrote back: "No. I will continue to mind my business." The fan had labeled their behavior "chaotic" and asked for the legendary singer's help.

Warwick fans were happy with her decision. "Not 30 minutes ago, I was telling my family how amazing Auntie Dionne (my namesake) is on Twitter. Rarely am I proved right so quickly," one fan responded. Another wrote: "Wise decision. Dionne that's how you have thrived in this business for so long!"

Dionne Warwick Performs At Tribeca Film Festival

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Dionne Warwick performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

The beef between Lamar and Cole kicked off when the latter named Lamar among himself and Drake as hip-hop's "big 3" on the song, "First Person Shooter." Lamar later rapped on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That”: “Yeah get up with me, f*ck sneak dissing / ‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches. Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it’s just big me.” Cole then fired back on his new mixtape, Might Delete Later, with the closing track, "7 Minute Drill." He rapped: “Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic/ Your second sh*t put n****s to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third sh*t was massive and that was your prime/ I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine."

Dionne Warwick Responds To Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Feud

Drake has yet to join in on the beef. Check out Warwick's comment on the situation above. Be on the lookout for further updates on the feud between Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole on HotNewHipHop.

