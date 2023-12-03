Dionne Warwick Says Doja Cat Never Reached Out For Sample As She Makes It Clap In Bathrobe

As one of the biggest and most acclaimed hits of the year, it was very hard to avoid Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" in 2023. However, it seems like the song's point of inspiration never even heard about what the song wanted to do before it actually came out. Moreover, Dionne Warwick recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke about how the rapper and singer sampled her hit "Walk On By" in the chart-topper. At one point, she recalled not even knowing that Doja wanted to record that song, at which point Clarkson brought up that they probably had to ask permission to clear the sample.

Then, Warwick said that she didn't hear anything about clearing the sample, but still showed love to the song and thanked Doja Cat for introducing her work to a whole new generation. As such, it seems like there are no hard feelings here about this song becoming so huge, even if the 82-year-old was a bit out of the loop. Of course, it's entirely possible that this sample clearance occurred between each artist's teams and not between them personally. We might never know for sure, but the important thing is that this is an amicable relationship.

Read More: Dionne Warwick Net Worth 2023: What Is The Music Legend Worth?

Dionne Warwick On "Paint The Town Red" Sample: Watch

Funnily enough, given that she's such a legend in music, it's no surprise that this wasn't Dionne Warwick's first hip-hop crossover. Her other famous one is much different, though, as it involves her reprimanding Snoop Dogg and his crew about their lyrics. "We were kind of, like, scared and shook up," Tha Doggfather told CNN about her words. "We're powerful right now, but she's been powerful forever: thirty-some years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success. We were the most gangster as you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick's house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day. I made it a point to put out records of joy. Dionne, I hope I became the jewel that you saw when I was the little, dirty rock that was in your house. I hope I'm making you proud."

Doja Cat Throws It Back In A Bathrobe: Watch

Meanwhile, the Scarlet hitmaker hasn't commented on this, but she did show how she can make it clap with no hands. It's been nice to see her having fun online amid a lot of busy movement. While Doja recently apologized for a lackluster concert on tour, hopefully the rest of it picks up with grace and excitement. For more on Dionne Warwick and Doja Cat, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Doja Cat Bites Back With Intoxicating "Scarlet" Tour: Concert Review