Doja Cat Apologizes For Recent Concert, Says She Was "Not Happy With Her Energy"

Doja Cat is no stranger to facing criticism online. She famously picked a fight with her own fans earlier this year. The reason for the beef was her disapproval of the name her stans picked for themselves "Kittenz." The spat resulted in her losing hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers though she didn't seem to particularly care. That was only the start of her controversies this year though.

She released her new album Scarlet back in September and the entire era was soaked in controversy. She was repeatedly bothered by fans and critics for her continued embrace of satanic and demonic imagery. The peak of which came on the fittingly titled single Demons which saw her indulging in a disturbing costume for the accompanying music video. Despite the controversy bothering many she continued to double down pretty much every time anyone took issue with whatever she was doing. But the newest piece of criticism directed at Doja is actually coming from herself.

Doja Cat Critiques Her Own Performance

Last month, Doja Cat took off on the Scarlet tour supporting her new album. Alongside Ice Spice and Doechii, she's been dazzling arenas across the US for weeks now. But one recent performance wasn't up to her own standards for herself. “I’m so f*ckin sorry. New Jersey I don’t know what the f*ck that was. I’m really not happy with my energy tonight," she said on her Instagram story overnight. The show in question took place overnight at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. It's the 17th show on The Scarlet Tour so far.

It's unclear if there was any specific reason why she felt her performance wasn't up to par. In the comments, fans point out that she's sounded like she's sick during some recent shows. Despite that, fan videos show her giving her full effort and many online are clearly appreciating it. What do you think of Doja Cat's critiques of her own performance at a recent show? Let us know in the comment section below.

