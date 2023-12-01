Doja Cat Apologizes For Recent Concert, Says She Was "Not Happy With Her Energy"

Doja wasn't happy with her New Jersey show earlier this week.

BYLavender Alexandria
Doja Cat Brings The Scarlet Tour To Miami, FL

Doja Cat is no stranger to facing criticism online. She famously picked a fight with her own fans earlier this year. The reason for the beef was her disapproval of the name her stans picked for themselves "Kittenz." The spat resulted in her losing hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers though she didn't seem to particularly care. That was only the start of her controversies this year though.

She released her new album Scarlet back in September and the entire era was soaked in controversy. She was repeatedly bothered by fans and critics for her continued embrace of satanic and demonic imagery. The peak of which came on the fittingly titled single Demons which saw her indulging in a disturbing costume for the accompanying music video. Despite the controversy bothering many she continued to double down pretty much every time anyone took issue with whatever she was doing. But the newest piece of criticism directed at Doja is actually coming from herself.

Read More: Doja Cat Interviews Herself In A Hilarious New Video

Doja Cat Critiques Her Own Performance

Last month, Doja Cat took off on the Scarlet tour supporting her new album. Alongside Ice Spice and Doechii, she's been dazzling arenas across the US for weeks now. But one recent performance wasn't up to her own standards for herself. “I’m so f*ckin sorry. New Jersey I don’t know what the f*ck that was. I’m really not happy with my energy tonight," she said on her Instagram story overnight. The show in question took place overnight at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. It's the 17th show on The Scarlet Tour so far.

It's unclear if there was any specific reason why she felt her performance wasn't up to par. In the comments, fans point out that she's sounded like she's sick during some recent shows. Despite that, fan videos show her giving her full effort and many online are clearly appreciating it. What do you think of Doja Cat's critiques of her own performance at a recent show? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Doja Cat's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.