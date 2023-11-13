Doja Cat Interviews Herself In A Hilarious New Video

Doja just dropped a new interview that only she could have made.

BYLavender Alexandria
Doja Cat Interviews Herself In A Hilarious New Video

Doja Cat has often spoken fondly about the internet and growing up online. Earlier this year she stopped by Hot Ones to discuss a myriad of topics. Among them was her own internet addiction. She discussed many of the "YouTube rabbit holes" she's fallen in while browsing the platform. Now, she's taking much of the surreal content she's seen and channeling it into a new video.

In the interview, Doja herself is interviewed by herself. Well, it isn't exactly herself, but her Scarlet character from her new album era. As the title of the video reads, Doja is there to answer some "hard-hitting" questions but all is not exactly as it seems. The video has a distinctive editing style that Doja has spoken fondly of in the past. It's technically a "YTB" a genre of video where fans online take interview clips and edit them in surreal and comedic ways. The only difference is that it seems like Doja made the new video with that format in mind and leaned into the potential of the editing techniques. Check out the full hilarious video below.

Read More: Doja Cat Teases “Surprise” Coming Monday, Announcement Garners “Blackface” Accusations

Doja Cat Shares New Parody Interview

In the comments, fans seem to find the video just as funny as Doja herself. "Seeing scarlet wearing regular clothes still covered in blood is comedy gold," one of the top comments on the video reads. "This whole thing is hilarious. i wish she could turn this into a show cause she said she’d love to have one someday," another agrees.

Doja Cat is currently out on tour alongside Doechii in promotion of her new album Scarlet. The pair have only been touring for a few weeks but they're already making waves with almost every show. Sometimes that's with new material and other times viral moments like Doja's mic cutting out mid-song. What do you think of Doja Cat interviewing herself in the surreal new video? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Doja Cat Has A Puzzling Message For Her Fans: “Me Is Me”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.