Doja Cat Interviews Herself In A Hilarious New Video

Doja Cat has often spoken fondly about the internet and growing up online. Earlier this year she stopped by Hot Ones to discuss a myriad of topics. Among them was her own internet addiction. She discussed many of the "YouTube rabbit holes" she's fallen in while browsing the platform. Now, she's taking much of the surreal content she's seen and channeling it into a new video.

In the interview, Doja herself is interviewed by herself. Well, it isn't exactly herself, but her Scarlet character from her new album era. As the title of the video reads, Doja is there to answer some "hard-hitting" questions but all is not exactly as it seems. The video has a distinctive editing style that Doja has spoken fondly of in the past. It's technically a "YTB" a genre of video where fans online take interview clips and edit them in surreal and comedic ways. The only difference is that it seems like Doja made the new video with that format in mind and leaned into the potential of the editing techniques. Check out the full hilarious video below.

Doja Cat Shares New Parody Interview

In the comments, fans seem to find the video just as funny as Doja herself. "Seeing scarlet wearing regular clothes still covered in blood is comedy gold," one of the top comments on the video reads. "This whole thing is hilarious. i wish she could turn this into a show cause she said she’d love to have one someday," another agrees.

Doja Cat is currently out on tour alongside Doechii in promotion of her new album Scarlet. The pair have only been touring for a few weeks but they're already making waves with almost every show. Sometimes that's with new material and other times viral moments like Doja's mic cutting out mid-song. What do you think of Doja Cat interviewing herself in the surreal new video? Let us know in the comment section below.

