Doja Cat And Doechii Share First Look At Their Upcoming Collaboration

Earlier this year, Doja Cat released her new album, Scarlet. It performed pretty well on the charts debuting in the top 5 of the Billboard 200. It also spawned one of Doja's biggest hits of the past few years. "Paint The Town Red" has spent three non-consecutive weeks at number one on the Hot 100. It's spent the past two weeks at number two on the chart being held off by Taylor Swift's 2019 deep-cut turned smash hit "Cruel Summer." Taylor is once again expected to top the charts next week with her song "Slut!."

But Doja Cat is already looking ahead to future new music. Last night she began her Scarlet tour taking the album and many of her past favorites on the road. The theatrical performance got a lot of fans online talking but one moment in particular had them particularly excited. Doja and her tour opener Doechii showed off a teaser trailer of sorts. The clip ends with a preview of a new song the two collaborated on. While they didn't confirm any plans for its release, that didn't stop fans from buzzing about it online. Check out the entire clip below.

Doja Cat And Doechii Preview New Song Together

The new tour isn't the only way Doja is celebrating Scarlet. In tandem with the tour starting she also dropped a new merch collaboration with Amazon. Fans don't have to wait until they see her show in person to get their hands on some Scarlet merch. A number of shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and accessories went live on the webstore earlier this week.

Last month, Doja Cat stopped by one of the most famous interview sets of the internet age. She sat down to answer questions and enjoy some spicy wings on an episode of Hot Ones. In the interview, she once again proved how down to earth she is to fans. In one memorable moment in particular she admits to being addicted to the internet and falling down YouTube "rabbit holes." What do you think of Doja Cat and Doechii's new song teaser? Let us know in the comment section below.

