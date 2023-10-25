Doja Cat Extends Her Pop Airplay Chart Record With “Paint The Town Red” Hitting Number One

While Doja Cat's new album Scarlet performed admirably on the album charts, she's really dominated with her singles. Both "Paint The Town Red" and "Agora Hills" are going strong on the Hot 100, with the latter still in the top 5. "Paint" also recently pulled off another impressive achievement. This week it toppled Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" to take the top spot on the Pop Airplay chart. It's the first time the song has topped the chart and it marks Doja's seventh time occupying the top spot.

That is an extra impressive achievement for Doja, who extending her own record on the chart. Her seven number ones in the 2020s so far is more than anyone else and she's starting to lap the field. Across just four years her seven chart toppers are incredibly impressive. Included in the bunch are collaborations like "Say So" with Nicki Minaj, "Kiss Me More" with SZA, and "I Like You (A Happier Song)" with Post Malone. There's also two solo hits in the mix. First "Need To Know" and "Woman" from Doja's album Planet Her. She led the chart for a full month with her single "Vegas" from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie. And finally, she extended her record this week with "Paint The Town Red." Check out the full story below.

Doja Cat's Seventh Pop Airplay Number One

Earlier this month, Doja Cat became the most recent celebs to sit down for an interview and some spicy wings on Hot Ones. One particular moment in the interview stuck out to fans and showed just how down to earth Doja can be. That moment saw her talking about her own internet addiction and how she should probably spend less time online.

In addition to topping the Pop Airplay chart this week, "Paint The Town Red" has been impressive on the Hot 100 as well. The track has occupied the top spot on the chart for three non-consecutive weeks. On this week's chart it turns up at number two, behind only the song it kicked out of the top spot on the Pop Airplay Chart. What do you think of Doja Cat extending her record of number one hits on the pop airplay charts this decade? Let us know in the comment section below.

