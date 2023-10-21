Doja Cat’s Birthday Has Us Playing “Say So” & Other Old Hits On Repeat

October 21st is a big day in terms of celebrity birthdays. Kim Kardashian steps into her 43rd year today, meanwhile Kanye West's other ex, Amber Rose turns 40. In the younger generation of entertainers, we've got Doja Cat celebrating her 28th trip around the Sun. The fashionista kicked off her weekend with an appearance at Usher's Las Vegas Residency, during which she perfectly matched the R&B crooner's energy as he serenaded her.

As Doja – born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – continues to turn up with her loved ones, we're joining in spirit by highlighting one of her biggest hits. In 2019, "Say So" had social media and radio stations in a chokehold. Since then, the California native has only further solidified her status as a superstar with more tracks like "Woman," "Kiss Me More," "Ain't "S**t," and "Get Into It."

Doja Cat's "Say So" Became a TikTok Favourite

While those songs, all from Planet Her saw Doja leaning into her pop side, for 2023's LP, Scarlet, she seemed to take those criticizing her rap skills seriously. On titles like "Balut" she channelled her inner Griselda, letting her signature raspy voice tantalize listeners while she rhymed about the ups and downs that come with living a life in the spotlight. Shortly after she wraps up her 28th birthday celebrations, Dlamini will be headed out on tour with Ice Spice and Doechii as her opening acts. We can't wait to see what they have in store, but in the meantime, we'll be revisiting her old classics.

Revisit Doja Cat's "Say So" visual above, and add the throwback to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music if it's not already there. Were you among those who learned the TikTok choreography when the song was at its peak? Let us know in the comments, and check out some of Doja's most impressive dance moves at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let me check my chest, my breath right quick

He ain't never seen it in a dress like this

He ain't never even been impressed like this

Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip