Doechii Twerking To Doja Cat’s “Wet Va**na” Will Have You Ready To Catch Them On Tour

The rollout for Doja Cat's Scarlet album was anything but smooth. As you may recall, she initially announced the LP would be called Hellmouth, only for her to change her mind while trolling fans with dozens of other unreliable updates. Eventually, the featureless project landed on DSPs, and to much praise. "Paint The Town Red" and "Balut" both landed as singles, but in the time since, several other titles have emerged as favourites, such as "Wet Vagina." The boldly-named track is about the Kardashian family and their "pretty, plastic" faces, but still provides a beat that's perfect for twerking too, as shown by Doja's upcoming tour mate, Doechii.

Over this past weekend, the "Stressed" vocalist posted a video on TikTok and other platforms that shows her stacked backside bouncing along to the Planet Her hitmaker's new LP. It didn't take long for thirsty comments to begin pouring in, many from fans who are eager to see Doechii twerk in person while opening for Doja. It appears that her viral video was taken during a creative meeting or dance rehearsal. Either way, it's clear she's working hard before hitting the road.

Doechii Loves Doja Cat's New Album

While she certainly looks good dancing along to other artists' music, the Swamp Princess has been on a roll with her own releases this year. The latest we've heard from Doechii is "Pacer," which comes after other singles like "Booty Drop," "What It Is," and "Universal Swamp Anthem," just to name a few.

Swamp Princess is Always Serving Looks on IG

Keep scrolling to see some of the best looks served up by Doechii on her Instagram feed lately. Are you planning on catching the TDE artist when she hits the road with Doja Cat and Ice Spice later this month?

