Doja Cat Explains Changing Album Name From “Hellmouth” To “Scarlet”

Doja Cat says that the name Hellmouth felt too aggressive for her new album, hence the change to Scarlet. She discussed the name of the project during an interview with Sean Evans on Hot Ones, for an episode that premiered Thursday.

When Evans asked about the changing of the name, Doja explained: “I don’t care about the meaning being so deep, as much as the word being a cool word. I just like good words. I thought Hellmouth was cool … it’s like the gates of hell. But that felt so aggressive to me after a while, and I don’t know if I even like it anymore.”

Read More: Doja Cat Filming Music Video In Los Angeles Ahead Of “Hellmouth” Album

Doja Cat Performs At Austin City Limits Festival

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: Doja Cat performs during weekend one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 02, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

From there, she explained that Scarlet made more sense. “I change my mind constantly,” Doja admitted. “And Scarlet felt like the right thing to do, ’cause it’s kind of an ode to Hot Pink. I did the name of a color, but it’s not really; you think of [Scarlett] as someone’s first name, and not as a color. That was kind of the twist to it. And also red is just a passionate shade.” Check out her appearance on Hot Ones below.

Doja Cat Takes On "Hot Ones"

Elsewhere in the interview, Doja spoke about how deep into internet culture she is, revealing that she's currently obsessed with "YouTube poop," which Evans described as a "sub genre of YouTube comedy." Doja explained: “I like it most when it’s a talk show, and you go in and edit it to make it sound like someone’s saying something that’s super crass and cr*zy,. Like, there’s some Dr. Phil YouTube poops that are some of the best ones. I keep going back to them, but it’s a very deep rabbit hole.” The interview comes after Doja recently faced backlash online for wearing a t-shirt featuring the face of alleged neo-Nazi Sam Hyde.

Read More: Doja Cat Returns With Fourth Studio Album, “Scarlet”

[Via]