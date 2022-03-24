hot ones
- Pop CultureSean Evans Of "Hot Ones" Reportedly Dating Adult EntertainerEvans was spotted with Melissa Stratton at Super Bowl LVIII.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSean Evans Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Hot Ones" Host Worth?Here's Sean Evans's successful career as a digital media star; how his innovative approach to content has led to a impressive net worth.By Rain Adams
- SportsLa La Anthony Shows Love To Son Kiyan Backstage At "Hot Ones"Mother and son posted up ahead of the smash-hit interview show.By Ben Mock
- MusicDoja Cat Explains Changing Album Name From "Hellmouth" To "Scarlet"Doja Cat says she felt the name "Hellmouth" was too aggressive for her new album.By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat Talks About Her Internet Addiction On "Hot Ones"Doja is the newest to take on the iconic interview format.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureDoja Cat To Be The Newest Guest On Hot OnesThe episode will premiere on Thursday, October 12. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCardi B Explains Why She Doesn't Make Music About Her "Pain" & "Struggles"Cardi B says she wants her new music to "just be about fun."By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Slays "Hot Ones"—5 Takeaways From Her Spicy InterviewCardi B appears on "Hot Ones" for the first time and talked putting her pain in music & how she knew "Bongos" is a hit.By Paul Barnes
- Pop CultureCardi B Loves Eleanor Roosevelt & FDR, Is "Obsessed" With Learning About World War IIThe Bardi Gang learned a lot about their favourite rap diva on the latest episode of "Hot Ones."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Praises "Super Moguls" Rihanna And Jay-ZCardi has high praise for the musicians turned business executives.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCardi B Battles Through Spicy Wings On Hot OnesCardi did an admirable job at holding up to the spice.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureCardi B's "Hot Ones" Episode Is Turning Up The Temperature This WeekThe Bardi Gang has long been asking their favourite artist to appear on the spicy web series.By Hayley Hynes
- TVPedro Pascal On "Hot Ones": Actor Discusses "The Last Of Us" And "Game Of Thrones" RolesThe 47-year-old is the latest star to spill his secrets on the popular web series.By Joy Abraham
- Pop CultureLL Cool J Uses Cardi B Lyric To Describe Spicy Wings On "Hot Ones"Can you guess which "WAP" line LL used?By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePost Malone Opens Up On "Hot Ones": "I'm A Beautiful Butterfly"Post Malone has followed up his now-legendary appearance on "Hot Ones."By Rex Provost
- MusicPusha T Discusses Diss Tracks & Why They're "Really Corporate Now"He added that diss tracks don't "end careers anymore 'cause people don't have the same pride level about the art."By Erika Marie