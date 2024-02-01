La La Anthony Shows Love To Son Kiyan Backstage At "Hot Ones"

La La Anthony took a chance to how much her son Kiyan has grown as the two prepared to appear on Hot Ones. "Growing up wayyyyy too fast 🥹," Anthony wrote about her son. Kiyan is a four-star recruit in the class of 2025. He is ranked #45 by 247 Sports and ESPN. He currently has a wealth of collegiate offers, including his father's alma mater, Syracuse. Kiyan's father, Caremlo Anthony, revealed last year that he had intended to retire earlier, but that his son encouraged him to keep playing.

Kiyan was born in 2007, three years after his parents' initial engagement. La La and Melo were married in 2010. However, the couple separated in 2017 before reconciling in 2018. Despite this, La La formally filed for divorce in 2021. Kiyan primarily lives with his mother in New York. He currently attends Long Island Lutheran, a prestigious and well-respected East Coast basketball powerhouse.

Meanwhile, Kiyan Anthony had the chance to meet Drake last year during the It's All A Blur tour. While walking through the crowd at Madison Square Garden, Drake spotted a familiar face. The Toronto rapper bounded over to embrace and greet Kiyan. The pair also posed for a photo after the show. Furthermore, the Anthony family is well-connected within the world of hip-hop. Jadakiss refers to Melo as "his little brother" and honored him at an Air Jordan event in Puerto Rico last year.

In December, during a joint appearance on 7am in Brooklyn, Melo found a way to wow Kiss. As Jadakiss gave Usher his flowers for his recently-ended Vegas residency, he also mentioned that he still fondly remembered his time working with Usher. A moment later, Anthony was dropping a perfect cover of Kiss' verse from that collaboration, "Throwback". "He killed it!" Jadakiss exclaimed once Anthony had powered through the verse. Elsewhere, Kiyan had called Jadakiss the "Melo of hip-hop" thanks to his longevity and persistence in the industry.

