Carmelo Anthony Calls The Nuggets "Petty" For Giving Nikola Jokic His Number

Carmelo Anthony has sounded off against his former team, the Denver Nuggets, about their decision to give Nikola Jokic his old number. “When you think of 15 in Denver now, to this generation, you thinking Joker. I’m like, ‘F-ck is going on? 15?’” Melo told the 7am in Brooklyn podcast. Furthermore, Melo called the move "petty".

Melo spent eight years in Denver to begin his NBA career. However, after a string of playoff misses and one-and-done first-round exits, Melo announced that he would be exploring free agency when his contract expired in 2011. However, rather than let him walk, the Nuggets traded Melo to the Knicks. Before coming to the NBA, Jokic also wore No. 15 in Serbia.

Read More: Carmelo Anthony Has No Regret About Retiring Without A Ring

Carmelo Anthony "Throwback" Performance Blows Jadakiss Away

However, during a separate appearance on 7am in Brooklyn, Melo got a chance to share some love for a close friend. As Jadakiss gave Usher his flowers for his recently-ended Vegas residency, he also mentioned that he still fondly remembered his time working with Usher. A moment later, Anthony was dropping a perfect cover of Kiss' verse from that collaboration, "Throwback". "He killed it!" Jadakiss exclaimed once Anthony had powered through the verse. You can watch Melo's impromptu performance below. Let us know in the comments what you thought of Melo's performance.

Jadakiss and Melo have been friends for most of Anthony's professional basketball career. After Melo retired in May, Kiss was sure to honor his close friend. As Jadakiss began his performance at an Air Jordan event in July, he played audio from the 2003 NBA Draft, specifically the announcement of Melo going third overall to the Nuggets. Melo was in the crowd and was evidentially touched by the unorthodox shoutout. Kiss has also referred to Anthony as his "little brother" on numerous occasions during their friendship. Furthermore, Kiss' son previously called his dad the "Melo of the [music] industry", drawing yet another parallel between the pair.

Read More: Cam'ron Reveals How He Wanted Jadakiss To Be His It Is What It Is Co-Host

[via]