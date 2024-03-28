Ice Spice Starts Shaking As The "Hot Ones" Wings Force Her To Tap Out

Ice Spice is easily one of the biggest new artists of the last couple of years. Overall, she became a household name thanks to her song "Munch." However, there is no doubt that her collaborations with both Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift helped tremendously. At this point, Spice has the potential to continue growing and becoming the leader of the next generation of women artists. That said, fans are waiting for her to drop her new album. Y2K is coming out later this year, and it could certainly elevate her status in the game, if it's good.

With this new album on the horizon, Ice Spice has been doing some media appearances here and there. For instance, she recently linked with Sean Evans for an episode of Hot Ones. Hot Ones is one of those shows that a ton of celebrities will do, regardless of their domain. After all, you get to have an interesting conversation, all while eating some delicious hot wings. The most entertaining part of the show, however, is whether or not the guest is able to finish all of their wings. Unfortunately, for Ice Spice, she was one of the victims of the challenge.

Read More: Ice Spice's Doppelganger Blows Up On TikTok

Ice Spice On "Hot Ones"

In the clip above, you can see that one of the wings had her shaking a bit. Moreover, tears were welling in her eyes, and she could barely focus on the interview. Sean Evans tried to guide her through it, but it proved to be too tough of a task. In fact, she ended up tapping out prior to the last wing. She didn't want to put herself through any more torture, and you can't blame her. Maybe in the future, she can go back on and try all over again.

Let us know what you thought of the latest Ice Spice appearance on Hot Ones. If you were to go on the show, do you think you would be able to handle the heat? As for Ice Spice, are you excited for her upcoming album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ice Spice's Australian Fans Turn Up: Watch