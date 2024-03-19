Kanye West Claims Ice Spice's Team Is Blocking Her "New Body" Verse

Kanye West has been trying to release the song "New Body" for years at this point. Overall, the song has been anticipated since 2018. However, a release has never actually happened. For those who may not know, the original version of the song features Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj. Considering the fact that Ye and Ty Dolla have collaborative albums on the horizon, it makes sense that this song is back on everyone's mind. In fact, Ye has made numerous strides to get the song released. For instance, a few months back, he was asking Nicki Minaj to clear her verse. Unfortunately, she refused and the song never dropped.

Earlier today, we reported on how YesJulz leaked a text message chain between herself and Ye. It was here where YesJulz revealed that she had actually sent "New Body" to both Doja Cat and Ice Spice. This was an absolutely massive reveal that had fans extremely excited. After all, these are two huge women artists, and to have them on a song with Ye would be a lot of fun. Subsequently, around Noon EST today, Kanye confirmed that Ice Spice actually sent a verse back. However, her team is refusing to clear it, and Ye wants some answers.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

Kanye West Makes His Claim

“ICE SPICE SENT A VERSE IN FOR NEW BODY NOW HER TEAM IS SAYING WE CAN’T USE IT," he explained. No reason was given for why he can't use the verse. Regardless, this is devastating news. Fans just want to hear "New Body" and for Ice Spice to get a Ye collab would be huge at this stage in her career. For now, those who want this are just going to have to wait and see. It's definitely not ideal, but this has become an ongoing issue for Kanye as of late. Hopefully, a solution can be worked out.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you want to hear the Ice Spice version of "New Body?" Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs