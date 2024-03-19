Kanye West Sent "New Body" To Ice Spice & Doja Cat, According To Leaked Text Messages With YesJulz

YesJulz leaked the text messages herself.

Kanye West has a lot of unreleased songs in his arsenal. Overall, one of the most beloved unreleased Kanye tracks is "New Body." This is a song that was supposedly going to drop back in 2018. Moreover, it was going to come with a verse from Nicki Minaj. All of these years later, fans still fantasize about what would happen if this track made its way to streaming services. With Vultures 2 on the horizon, there have been rumors that "New Body" could very well be dropping. However, there are no confirmations that this is true. Instead, fans have been forced to hope and pray that things will go their way.

In the midst of all of this, Kanye is looking to sue YesJulz for $8 million. He has accused her of breaking her NDA, and it has led to a huge fallout on social media. YesJulz has begun leaking texts, and her latest leak speaks directly to the "New Body" hype. As you will see down below, Julz admits to sending "New Body" to both Ice Spice and Doja Cat. Of course, Nicki Minaj is currently refusing to clear her verse, and it seems like Ye wanted to hear other woman artists on it. Whether or not either artist actually sent back a verse, is unknown.

Kanye West & YesJulz Back And Forth

As it pertains to Vultures 2, the album was supposed to come out on March 8th. Now, however, a date of May 3rd is being floated around. It isn't an ideal situation for all of the fans out there, but such is a life in the Kanye West universe. Delayed albums are par for the course, and you just have to learn to deal with it.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Are you excited to hear "New Body" in at least some sort of capacity? Or is the hype dead? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

