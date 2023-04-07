new body
- MusicKanye West & Nicki Minaj's "New Body": A Brief History Behind The CollabWhile this anticipated collab has yet to be released, it is over five years old.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicAzealia Banks Calls Kanye West A "Fat Smelly Loser" Over His Nicki Minaj RantBanks took issue with West saying he "supported" Nicki Minaj's career.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Thirst Trap Won't Distract Barbz Begging For "New Body" ClearanceThe Queen of Rap is reminding us that age is only a number following her 41st birthday last week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKanye West On Nicki Minaj Refusing To Clear "New Body": "I Supported Her Career"Ye claimed that he made the 41-year-old rewrite her verse for "Monster" three times, and was adamant about getting this song cleared.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Refuses To Clear "New Body" Verse For Kanye WestNicki Minaj responded after Ye shared a screenshot of his text message to her. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Album Tracklist Is Here & It Includes "New Body"At long last.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Teases Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Collab With Fresh Version Of "New Body"Fans have wanted this song for years.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosKanye West & Nicki Minaj's Scrapped "New Body" Music Video Surfaces OnlineThe song went unreleased after being linked to two separate Kanye albums.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner's Noticeably Slimmer Body Sparks Breast & Butt Reduction RumoursSeveral of the Kar-Jenner sisters have been showing off their trim bodies online this summer.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKeke Palmer Leans Into Her "New Body" On Sultry But Glamorous "The Cut" Cover"I know the internet can be a cruel place, but for people like me that needed a place to go to escape the confining world around them, it can be beautiful," Keke wrote while sharing her latest interview on Instagram today.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeNicki Minaj Seemingly Confirms Breast Reduction: "New B**bs Who Dis?"The mother of one discussed the possibility of going under the knife again last year.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKeke Palmer Flaunts Her "New Body" Post-Pregnancy, Thanks Her Son For Non-Surgical EnhancementsAfter giving birth to her first child, the actress says her hips, chest, and booty are looking better than ever before.By Hayley Hynes