Nicki Minaj Thirst Trap Won't Distract Barbz Begging For "New Body" Clearance

Even a week after its arrival, Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 still has the internet talking. Following the initial project's debut on December 8th, she came through with a handful of other songs, including a 50 Cent remix, and collaborations with Monica and Keyshia Cole. As she continues to head toward a No. 1 debut it seems Minaj is taking great pleasure in denying Kanye West a similar feat with his Vultures LP. The Chicago native was hoping to share his and Ty Dolla Sign's joint project today (December 15), but they're unfortunately running into some issues with sample clearance.

First, Ye teased a track featuring a classic interpolation from the Backstreet Boys. The internet was surprised by how much they loved the preview, but now, it's causing a holdup as the 46-year-old failed to ask the group's permission. Elsewhere, he and Ty Dolla are finally ready to unleash the long-awaited "New Body," which also features Minaj. However, much to their disappointment, she has no intention of giving West permission to use her iconic verse. Instead, she's attempting to distract her fanbase with a new thirst trap video that doesn't seem to be doing the trick.

Read More: Kanye West On Nicki Minaj Refusing To Clear "New Body": "I Supported Her Career"

Nicki Minaj Won't Clear "New Body," But She's Still Showing Off Her Curves

One person pleaded with the Queen of Rap, "Nicki clear the verse, it’s literally one of your best." "Everyone begging for 'New Body' y'all should've begged Kanye 3 YEARS AGO when Nicki herself was asking him to release it," one loyal fan came to Minaj's defence in her comments. "Kanye made Nicki [shoot] the whole music video just to scrap & leak it. Now y'all making [it] look like Nicki is being disrespectful? The math ain't mathing."

Besides everything currently unfolding with Kanye West, Nicki Minaj is also in the middle of a social media spat with Cardi B. Though neither woman is taking direct shots at the other, we are seeing plenty of shady Twitter fingers liking posts comparing Billboard's treatment of "WAP" to Pink Friday 2. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: "WAP" Wars: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Feud Continues

[Via]