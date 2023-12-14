Nicki Minaj & Eminem Cooked Up On Off-The-Wall Banger With "Roman's Revenge"

Nicki Minaj just dropped Pink Friday 2, which is her first album in five years. Overall, this is a project that is set to be number one on the Billboard charts. Fans are liking it so far, and while there are a few detractors, many are just happy to have some new Nicki music. Having said all of that, there is a lot of nostalgia right now for Nicki's old stuff. For instance, her 2010 album Pink Friday is getting a whole lot of love. Furthermore, Nicki is teasing the return of her Alter Ego Roman, which means we have to show love to the song that started it all, "Roman's Revenge."

"Roman's Revenge" is a song that certainly sticks out on Pink Friday. The album is a mixture of pop and rap that made a huge splash on the industry. As far as this song is concerned, Nicki cooked up something truly different for the time. The production is off-the-wall and her flows are out there. Furthermore, she goes bar for bar with Eminem, which is no easy task. Unfortunately, the song is plagued by some awfully outdated bars from Em, but the track remains iconic, regardless.

Nicki Minaj x Eminem

With this song, Nicki showcased just how talented she is as an MC. Furthermore, she demonstrated some unique flows and cadences that stamped her place in the hip-hop world. For many, Nicki is one of the best women MCs of all time. As it turns out "Roman's Revenge" is one of those songs that helps cement that place. If you are a Nicki fan, this song will take you back to those early days.

Quotable Lyrics:

I see them dusty-ass Filas, Levis

Raggedy Anns, holes in your knee-highs

I call the play, now do you see why?

These bitches callin' me Manning, Eli

Manning, Eli, these bitches callin' me Manning, Eli

