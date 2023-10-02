Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday” LP Turns 13

This year marks the 13th anniversary of Nicki Minaj’s debut studio album, Pink Friday. It was released on November 22, 2010, via Young Money Entertainment, Cash Money Records, and Universal Motown Records. Following a prolific mixtape run, Minaj became one of the flagship artists on Lil Wayne’s Young Money label. She displayed her ability to become a star during the early stages of her career.

Upon its release, Pink Friday debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking the second-highest sales week for a female rapper since Lauryn Hill. The album eventually reached No. 1 and went platinum by the end of the year. The now-triple platinum and Grammy-nominated album was just the start of the fruitful career of a hip-hop icon. Today, we are revisiting Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday for its 13th anniversary.

A Launching Pad For A Dominant Career

Nicki Minaj had already built plenty of momentum with appearances on the We Are Young Money compilation and features on songs with Mariah Carey, Usher, Ludacris, and Trey Songz. But her show-stopping verse on Kanye West’s “Monster” set the stage for her debut album.

By the time Pink Friday was released, she had already captured the attention of mainstream audiences. The album's debut propelled her into superstar status, leading to her domination throughout the decade and bringing her “Barbie” aesthetic to life. Pink Friday contained production from Swizz Beatz, Bangladesh, T-Minus, Drew Money, as well as will.i.am and Kanye West, who also contributed vocals. Other guest features on the album included Eminem, Rihanna, Drake, and Natasha Bedingfield.

Pink Friday's Pop Edge

Nicki Minaj’s debut album balanced her animated rap style with pop records and emotional ballads that appealed to a wider audience. Her commanding rap voice cut through the bubbly choruses on songs like “I’m The Best” and “Check it Out,” as well as the celebratory “Moment 4 Life” with Drake. However, her fierce competitive spirit also shined across the tracklist. The playful yet forceful “Roman’s Revenge” with Eminem proved she could hold her own with a lyrical giant. Meanwhile, on “Did It On’em,” she stunted on her haters.

Pink Friday also heavily showcased Nicki Minaj’s singing voice on slow ballads like “Fly” with Rihanna and “Save Me.” There is also the auto-tuned lead single, “Your Love” and the monster hit with “Super Bass” on the album’s deluxe version where Minaj fully leaned into the pop world. Nicki Minaj’s mainstream appeal was strong on Pink Friday, setting the tone for her later works that delved even deeper into the pop realm.

A Pink Future

Nicki Minaj was already an anomaly at the time of Pink Friday’s release. No other woman in hip-hop had the genre on hold like she did at the time. In retrospect, has aged, it is evident that Nicki Minaj created a world for female rappers like Iggy Azalea, Cardi B, and Doja Cat to cross over into the pop world. Overall, Pink Friday was the start of an iconic legacy from one of hip-hop’s biggest stars. Over time, it has proven to be influential in its impact on not only Nicki Minaj’s career but for women in hip hop who arrived after her. With Pink Friday 2 arriving later this year, Nicki Minaj is continuing to expand the legacy of her debut album.

