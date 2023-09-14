Nicki Minaj “Pink Friday 2”: What We Know

Nicki Minaj’s upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, is already one of the decade’s most anticipated offerings. The rap icon's last studio album was released in 2018, five years ago. While the rapper has consistently assisted with features here and there, and dropped a few singles along the way, the Barbz have been clamoring for a new album for quite some time. Well, the Queen is finally set to give them what they’ve been wanting for years.

Nicki Minaj is, without a doubt, one of the greatest female rappers of all time, if not the greatest. She has especially shattered numerous glass ceilings throughout her career. Furthermore, she has inspired a new generation of female rappers to pursue their dreams. With her fifth studio album prepped to drop in a few weeks, the rap giant is set to secure her legacy even further. Fans have been anxious since the album announcement, as another classic album is about to be added to her already impressive discography. Pink Friday 2 is scheduled to be released soon, and Nicki Minaj is rolling out in grand style.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Pink Friday 2 Singles

Even before its release, Pink Friday 2 has rightfully brought Nicki Minaj some deserved glory. The lead single from the album, “Super Freaky Girl” was released on August 12, 2022, and became a mega-hit. Moreover, it became the rapper’s first solo Billboard Hot 100 number one hit. She had come close several times before, especially with her 2014 single “Anaconda” which peaked at number two. Remarkably, “Super Freaky Girl” debuted at number one, and broke the long cycle of her deserved claim of the top spot. Minaj followed “Super Freaky Girl” with the promotional single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which she released in March 2023. The song achieved significant chart success, peaking at number 13 on the Hot 100 chart.

A few months later, on September 1st, 2023, Minaj released another new single from the album, titled, “Last Time I Saw You,” which finds her learning into a pop-rap hybrid with relatable lyrics. Although the song did not perform as impressively as its predecessors, it succeeded in raising the hype around Pink Friday 2. Moreover, at the recently held MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, Minaj gave a stellar performance of her new single before debuting a new track from the upcoming album. The new track has since been revealed to be titled “Big Difference.” With the release of Pink Friday 2 about two months away, fans speculate that “Big Difference” could be the third single released.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Previews “Pink Friday 2” During VMAs Performance

Guest Appearances On Pink Friday 2

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj speaks onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

So far, all the singles released from Pink Friday 2 have been solo singles. It is unconfirmed at the moment whether or not there will be featured artists on the project, or if it will be a full-blown solo studio album. However, fans are particularly interested in seeing rising rapper Ice Spice on the album. The two have already collaborated on two songs this year, and the Barbz want more.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's Best Songs

Tracklist And Release Date

On September 5, Nicki revealed a cover image for the album on social media. It features her clothed in a blush pink ensemble, posing in a makeshift, pink train. So far, an official tracklist has not yet been released for the album. This is also why the featured artists, if any, are unconfirmed. Fortunately, fans will not have to wait too long. Pink Friday 2 will be released on November 17, 2023. In the near future, we expect Minaj will reveal the tracklist, and potentially drop one more single.

Read More: A Look Back At Nicki Minaj's Record Of #1 Songs