Nicki Minaj Previews “Pink Friday 2” During VMAs Performance

Nicki Minaj performed an unreleased song from her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, while on stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night. Hosting the event, Minaj kicked things off with a stripped-down performance of her latest single, “Last Time I Saw You.” After the emotional affair, she dropped her black cloak to reveal a sheer bodysuit underneath and launched into the unreleased track.

“It wouldn’t be right if I didn’t give y’all a Pink Friday 2 exclusive," she teased. The lights then shifted from soft pink to dark red as Minaj began rapping. “It’s a big difference between me and you,” she said on the braggadocious track. “I ain’t nothing like you, you, you or you.”

Nicki Minaj Performs At The VMAs

Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Minaj has been teasing Pink Friday 2 for months now. Back in June, she confirmed the release date for November while hinting that she plans to go on tour at the beginning of 2024. “I love you guys so much,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

Nicki Minaj Teases "Pink Friday 2"

The project will serve as a sequel to Minaj's debut studio album, Pink Friday, which she dropped in November, 13 years earlier. That album produced her hits "Superbass," "Your Love," "Check It Out," "Right Thru Me," "Moment 4 Life," and "Fly." It featured guest vocals from Eminem, Rihanna, Drake, will.i.am, Kanye West, and Natasha Bedingfield. Be on the lookout for further details on Pink Friday 2 on HotNewHipHop as its November 17 release date nears.

