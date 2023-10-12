Nicki Minaj Teases “Very Different Feeling Tour” For “Pink Friday 2”

Nicki Minaj says her upcoming tour in support of her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, will be "greater than every other tour" she's done thus far. She discussed her plans for the shows on Instagram Live, Wednesday, ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated album.

“Even though this album is called Pink Friday 2, even though we love the nostalgia, this will not remind you of another tour. That’s how I’ll say it,” she said. “I mean, it’s gonna be greater than every other tour combined — like this album. This will be a very different feeling tour, even if you’ve been to every Nicki Minaj tour that’s ever existed. There are certain things that I always do similar in all my tours; this time, it’s going to be a completely different perspective."

Nicki Minaj Performs At The VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2022 M.T.V. VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

From there, she added: “In addition to it being, of course, a whole new album, the approach to the tour will be very different and the feel of the tour will be very different. We still gon’ cover all the ground that is required to cover in order for y’all to know that you fucking with the best, but it won’t remind you of another tour.” Check out Minaj's full comments on her plan for the tour below.

Nicki Minaj Discusses "Pink Friday 2" Tour

Minaj has been hyping up Pink Friday 2 for months at this point. Back in September, she debuted a new single, “Big Difference,” during an appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She's got others that could make the tracklist as well including “Super Freaky Girl" and “Last Time I Saw You.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the project on HotNewHipHop. It's due for release on November 17, 2023.

