Nicki Minaj Reveals Second “Pink Friday 2” Album Cover

Nicki Minaj recently dropped off another surprise for fans ahead of the release of her upcoming LP, Pink Friday 2. Last week, she informed the Barbz that they'd be getting a special gift each Friday leading up to the release. Her first surprise was a heartfelt message to fans alongside a pre-save link. This Friday, she blessed them with a couple more clips of her chatting about the album. The messages weren't the only thing the Barbz got their hands on today, however. The hitmaker also recently took to Instagram to unveil the second album cover for Pink Friday 2.

The artwork features Nicki rocking a flowy bright pink fit, surrounded by billowing darker pink fabric. The hitmaker's face is also covered by some sheer pink fabric, giving the artwork a dark edge. The alternative cover has a more dramatic feel to it than the dreamy first, and so far, fans are loving it. Pink Friday 2 is scheduled for release on November 17 of this year.

Nicki Minaj Surprises Fans With Alternate Cover Art

In her Instagram post, Nicki also revealed that her new album is now available for pre-order on vinyl. On her official website, the original cover as well as the alternative cover are listed. The original is paired with bright aqua blue vinyl, while the alternative is paired with smoky grey-colored vinyl. It's safe to say that fans aren't disappointed, and can't wait to place their orders.

The reveal also comes amid some chatter online surrounding Nicki's missing feature on Drake's For All The Dogs. He had promised that his new project would include their first collab in years, but the track is nowhere to be found amid the release. This has led to some speculation from fans, who suspect some potential underlying shade. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's second album cover for Pink Friday 2? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Nicki Minaj.

