Lil Yachty Begs Nicki Minaj To Unblock Him: “I’m Actually A Huge Fan”

Lil Yachty loves Nicki Minaj's work and artistry- and he'd love to talk to her about it if she would actually listen. During a recent episode of his podcast with Mitch, A Safe Place (with special guest Arrogant Tae), he revealed that she still has him blocked on social media. Moreover, the Atlanta artist made another public plea to the Queen to let bygones be bygones. For those unaware, this stems from his loyalty to Cardi B in the two femcees' feud, or at least that's what's likely the case, as she's never outright confirmed this. As the Let's Start Here. creative made his case, he made it clear that his loyalty doesn't indicate that those who don't receive it are his enemies.

"You know Nicki got me blocked?” Lil Yachty remarked to Tae, who spoke on his admiration of Minaj. “You know what’s cr*zy? I’m actually a huge Nicki Minaj fan. I think she’s great. And I’ma take a second in time, to- again, for maybe the third time- address Nicki. I would love for you to unblock me because I am a genuine fan." Also, he apologized to the Trinidadian MC and said he didn't mean to "ruffle her feathers," and Tae said he'd text Nicki with his cosign of the idea- that is, if Yachty didn't "do anything cr*zy."

Lil Yachty Addresses Nicki Minaj Tension On A Safe Place: Watch

Back in 2018, the 26-year-old told TMZ that he'd love to work with the "Super Freaky Girl." However, he said that he had to be loyal to his then-Quality Control label mate Cardi B and would have to turn the collab down, since this was at the height of their beef following an alleged brawl at the 2018 Met Gala. "The thing about that was, I think, I’m just big on loyalty,” Lil Yachty told TMZ in 2021. “I got a lot of love for Cardi B and she’s a damn-near family members so I’ll do whatever. I’m gonna ride. But I never- I’ve loved Nicki Minaj since I was a child.

"Yesterday I went on Twitter to retweet my tweets from middle school of me praising Nicki," he continued. "And then I went on Instagram Live to let the world know Nicki Minaj has me blocked. I even hit Drake, I’m like, ‘Yo Drake, tell Nicki I love her. I love her to death.' I checked this morning, I’m still blocked." For more news and updates on Nicki Minaj and Lil Yachty, stick around on HNHH.

