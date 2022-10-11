Undeniably, the impact Chief Keef has had on Drill music emerging from Chicago to a global stage is certified. The Windy City has become the mecca for artists tapping into Drill, and that is largely thanks to the reclusive rapper’s influence on Hip Hop culture. This was discussed by Charlamagne last month when he named his Top 4 most influential rappers of all time.

The radio and podcast host named all of the regular Hip Hop characters: Jay-Z, Tupac Shakur, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne. When someone wanted to add Chief Keef’s name to that list, Charlamagne pushed back.

Although he agreed that Keef influenced a region that spread to the world, he doesn’t believe that the rapper deserved a Top 4 spot. This caused a ruckus, especially among artists who developed in and surfaced from Chicago. G Herbo made his voice known during the inception of these debates, and during his recent visit to The Breakfast Club, the topic was revisited.

Charlamagne clarified, “I never said Chief Keef wasn’t influential,” before reiterating his previous point. They came to an understanding and DJ Akademiks shared a clip of this dialogue on Instagram where Lil Yachty added his two cents.

“Def top 10 in one of the most influential artist of all time,” Yachty commented. “With drake, thug, Wayne, jay, ye, Eminem, chief Keef, nicki, future, & biggie top ten for sure.” He returned to add Tupac, as well.

We’re not sure who you have on your list, but check out the clip, full interview, and Yachty’s remarks below.