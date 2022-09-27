Chief Keef responded to the viral clip of Charlamagne Tha God leaving him off of his list of the most influential rappers of all time while speaking with TMZ in New York City, on Monday.

“Charlamagne, he got his own opinions,” Chief Keef told the reporter for TMZ.

Charlamagne had shared the hot take on a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, explaining that Chief Keef hasn’t “influenced the world.” Instead, Charlamagne went with Kanye West, Jay-Z, 2Pac, and Lil Wayne as rap’s most influential figures.

“No, you know why I don’t put Chief Keef in there?” Charlamagne said at the time. “Because Chief Keef didn’t influence the world, he influenced a sound of a region. Those four people I named literally influenced people all over the world.”

Chief Keef also reacted to DJ Akademiks’ claim to have had a key role in popularizing drill and boosting his career.

Instead of going into detail, Chief Keef focused on showing off his outfit to the camera.

While in New York City, Chief Keef reportedly linked with Juelz Santana in the studio and pulled up to Lil Gnar’s Rolling Loud set.

Check out Chief Keef’s comments on Charlamagne and Akademiks below.

[Via]