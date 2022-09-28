DJ Akademiks is setting the record straight regarding a recent interview TMZ conducted with Chief Keef, in which the reporter apparently misquoted the YouTuber as having taken credit for the Chicago rapper’s popularity. Sharing a clip from the interview on Instagram, Akademiks gave Chief Keef a shout-out for “keeping it cool.”

“Salute to Sosa for keeping it cool…. TMZ hiring anybody these days.. lying on a n***a name,” Akademiks posted. “I ain’t ever say I made sosa hot and I never called Sosa the grim reaper. How hard is it to quote ppl accurately…. I ain’t gonna go too hard cuz everybody makes mistakes but tmz lol how y’all gonna publish a video asking fake questions of made up quotes to get a clickbait response.”

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Chief Keef mostly ignored the reporter’s attempts at getting a response, instead opting to show off his outfit to the camera.

In the video, the TMZ reporter also asked Chief Keef about Charlamagne leaving him off of his list of the most influential rappers of all time for a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast.

“Charlamagne, he got his own opinions,” Chief Keef said.

Check out Akademiks’ recent post regarding Chief Keef below.