Lil Yachty Denies Asking Drake To Squash Nicki Minaj Beef After Yachty's Support Of Cardi B

During his new interview with Shannon Sharpe for Club Shay Shay, Lil Yachty revealed that he still regrets backing Cardi B in her Nicki Minaj beef back in 2018. For those unaware, the Atlanta rapper had told BET+ during an interview that he wouldn't collaborate with the Trinidadian femcee due to his bond with her Bronx counterpart. Since then, Nicki gave Yachty the cold shoulder, and in this new conversation with Sharpe, it seems like he regrets how those comments landed with audiences and how it ruined any chances of forming an artistic and personal rapport with the Pink Friday 2 superstar.

"I hate it that I even answered that question, because I kind of just inserted myself in something that had nothing to do with me," Lil Yachty posited. "I respect both of these women, aside from their differences," he added. At the end of the day, the "Lunch Break Freestyle" MC didn't want his praise of Cardi B to indicate a slight against Nicki Minaj, but to this day, Nicki still has him blocked on all social media.

Lil Yachty Speaks On Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Drake

However, another curious element to this whole story is how Drake plays into it, as the 6ix God is one of Lil Yachty's closest collaborators as of late with a strong Young Money tie to Nicki Minaj. Despite him saying otherwise in a 2021 interview with TMZ, this time around with Shannon Sharpe, Yachty denied that he asked Drizzy for help when it came to mending things with Nicki. "I’ve never even asked him to," he posited, elaborating further on how Nicki intimidates him.

"I was so scared to talk to her, bro,” Lil Yachty revealed concerning Nicki Minaj. “She just glows like a lava lamp. She’s so beautiful, and she just walks around glowing." "Das not even what I said," he had responded to the scandal back in 2018. "… cardi show me too much love 4 me be in the dark about who I side w/. I f**k w nicki doe been did since elementary school.. they just twisted my words." We'll see whether or not Yachty and Nicki can one day bury the hatchet...