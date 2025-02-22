Young Money Forever: Drake Shouts Out Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj During "Anita Max Win" Tour

As much as Drake shot up into the stratosphere of the music industry, he still hasn't forgotten about how his Young Money partners Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj helped him get there. During his most recent show on his "Anita Max Win" tour in Australia and New Zealand, the 6ix God shouted them both out before diving into his iconic Weezy collab "She Will." "This too old for y'all," he joked with the crowd. "This that Drizzy Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Tunechi, Young Money s**t." The Toronto superstar often keeps his connections to the supergroup very clear throughout his career.

However, some fans still try to cause division among the ranks. For example, many listeners speculated that Drake dissed Lil Wayne on his leaked Conductor Williams freestyle, often referred to as "Fighting Irish." This is due to some bars about "cold shoulders at the Hamptons" and the New Orleans legend's previous comments about GloRilla being the only one to greet him at Michael Rubin's White Party in the Long Island region last year. Still, this is just speculative and not confirmed in any way, let alone likely.

Drake Nicki Minaj

On the other hand, some of the Barbz think that Aubrey Graham did Nicki dirty on multiple occasions, but it doesn't seem like either artist agrees. After all, Nicki Minaj seemed to recently defend Drake by taking shots at Spotify amid his federal defamation lawsuit against UMG. For those unaware, that case relates to how the distributor allegedly inflated the numbers for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" in a way that ruined his reputation and risked his safety. If going to bat over court issues isn't loyalty, we don't know what is.