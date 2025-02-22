Young Money Forever: Drake Shouts Out Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj During "Anita Max Win" Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 338 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Shouts Out Lil Wayne Nicki Minaj Anita Max Win Tour Hip Hop News
February 26, 2012; Orlando FL, USA; Recording artist Lil Wayne (center) and recording artist Drake (right) watches the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
As much as haters may try to divide Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne with gossip and rumors, Young Money stands tall against all opposition.

As much as Drake shot up into the stratosphere of the music industry, he still hasn't forgotten about how his Young Money partners Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj helped him get there. During his most recent show on his "Anita Max Win" tour in Australia and New Zealand, the 6ix God shouted them both out before diving into his iconic Weezy collab "She Will." "This too old for y'all," he joked with the crowd. "This that Drizzy Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Tunechi, Young Money s**t." The Toronto superstar often keeps his connections to the supergroup very clear throughout his career.

However, some fans still try to cause division among the ranks. For example, many listeners speculated that Drake dissed Lil Wayne on his leaked Conductor Williams freestyle, often referred to as "Fighting Irish." This is due to some bars about "cold shoulders at the Hamptons" and the New Orleans legend's previous comments about GloRilla being the only one to greet him at Michael Rubin's White Party in the Long Island region last year. Still, this is just speculative and not confirmed in any way, let alone likely.

Read More: Adam22 Questions Lil Wayne’s Loyalty To Drake After Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Controversy

Drake Nicki Minaj

On the other hand, some of the Barbz think that Aubrey Graham did Nicki dirty on multiple occasions, but it doesn't seem like either artist agrees. After all, Nicki Minaj seemed to recently defend Drake by taking shots at Spotify amid his federal defamation lawsuit against UMG. For those unaware, that case relates to how the distributor allegedly inflated the numbers for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" in a way that ruined his reputation and risked his safety. If going to bat over court issues isn't loyalty, we don't know what is.

As such, this concert shoutout and many other recent moves show that Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj are doing just fine. Hopefully they have more collaborations on the way in the near future, as fans will always want to cherish their chemistry and experience its evolution. They're all on different paths at this point of their careers. But even decades after their rise, old and new fans alike go wild for the Young Money crew.

Read More: Lil Yachty Denies Asking Drake To Squash Nicki Minaj Beef After Yachty's Support Of Cardi B

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Pepsi Presents Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday Tour: NYC Music Drake Throws It Back To The Young Money Days With Old Nicki Minaj Performance Clip 1.9K
2012 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Music Drake Quietly Throws His Support Behind Nicki Minaj Amidst JAY-Z Feud 7.2K
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience Music DJ Akademiks Chimes In On Rumors That Nicki Minaj Dissed Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR 3.3K
lil-yachty-summer-smash-2024-3 Music Lil Yachty Denies Asking Drake To Squash Nicki Minaj Beef After Yachty's Support Of Cardi B 1232