Nicki Minaj Throws Shots At Spotify Amidst Drake's UMG Legal Drama

The Queen has spoken.

Nicki Minaj was not messing around on Monday. The rapper got on Twitter shortly after it was announced that Spotify would be releasing its Wrapped data later than usual. Fans were perplexed by the delay, and many theorized it may have to do with accusations that Drake recently leveled at the streaming platform. The 6 God alleged that Spotify and UMG were in cahoots to boost Kendrick Lamar's streaming numbers using bots. Evidently, Nicki Minaj is supporting Drake's cause. She questioned why Spotify was taking so long with its data. She also alluded to the platform lying.

"Show me the data," she wrote on Monday afternoon. The rapper followed this ominous request up with a more damning comment. "Spotify ain't gotta lie," she explained. These critiques were intriguing, given that Nicki Minaj received two notable honors via Spotify the same exact day. She was the most streamed female rapper in November with 355 million streams. Minaj was also the most streamed female rapper of 2024 with 4.1 billion streams and counting. QC Worldwide claims the rapper is on pace to close out 2024 year with 4.5 billion streams.

Nicki Minaj Bashed Spotify For Prioritizing Drake In 2018

This is not the first time Nicki Minaj has gone after Spotify. The rapper has a history of clashing with streaming platforms, whether it be lack of promotion or perceived preferential treatment of her peers. The latter proved to be the case in 2018, when Minaj blasted Spotify for de-prioritizing her music so it could promote, of all people, Drake. "Spotify put Drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio," she tweeted. "Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time."