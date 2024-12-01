Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's Husband, Approved To Travel To The Tropics For Her Birthday

Judge grants Nicki Minaj's husband to celebrate her birthday in paradise.

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, will celebrate her birthday in paradise after hitting the road with her on her record-breaking Pink Friday 2 tour. On probation, Petty has received rare court approval to travel internationally, allowing him to celebrate the icon’s upcoming birthday. Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald granted the request, permitting Petty to join Minaj for a luxurious getaway despite restrictions on his travel. Minaj, who just announced the next leg of her world tour, will celebrate her 42nd birthday in a couple of weeks.

The couple plans to spend December 3 to December 13 in the Turks and Caicos Islands, marking Minaj’s 42nd birthday with a family vacation. Petty’s legal history includes a 1995 conviction for attempted rape and a 2006 first-degree manslaughter charge, for which he served seven years in prison. In 2022, he faced sentencing for failing to register as a sex offender, receiving home confinement, probation, and financial penalties. These legal obligations require him to secure court approval for international travel.

Court records reveal that Petty’s legal team filed an ex parte motion for this trip, a move opposed by federal prosecutors but unchallenged by his probation officer. Ultimately, the court sided with Petty, allowing him to accompany Minaj on the vacation. The approval comes with strict conditions. Petty must submit a detailed itinerary to his probation officer, maintain communication, and report back promptly upon his return. Petty had to produce similar documents on Minaj's world tour.