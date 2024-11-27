Deb Antney Recalls $5 Million Offer To Leave Nicki Minaj Behind

BYCaroline Fisher229 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl XLVI-Halftime Show
Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Recording artists Nicki Minaj performs with Madonna (not pictured) during the halftime show for Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj's former manager Deb Antney recently opened up about her relationship with the rapper.

It's no secret that Nicki Minaj and her former manager Deb Antney have been through their fair share of ups and downs. Despite all of this, the two of them have always been inseparable. That doesn't mean that nobody has ever tried to separate them, however, according to Antney. During a recent interview with Ray Daniels Presents, the longtime music executive revealed that there was a time she was offered big bucks to leave Nicki behind. Fortunately, she didn't go for it, instead prioritizing her relationship with the rap diva.

“They offered me $5 million to get away from Nicki,” she began. “And I needed that $5 million. But you can’t pay me enough. You can’t do that to me. I ain’t never got to speak to her again in life, but that’s my child.” Antney continued, looking back on her spat with Nicki, which took place after she admitted she once tried to make peace between Nicki and Lil Kim. “It doesn’t matter,” she said. “She can talk about me, she can say whatever she wanna say, she can do whatever she wanna do. People were so shocked to see me; they didn’t want me on that tour with her.” 

Read More: Ray J Makes NSFW Confession During Flirty Nicki Minaj Exchange

Deb Antney Says "You Can't Pay [Her] Enough" To Ditch Nicki Minaj

Antney also shared more details of their dynamic, explaining that while Nicki can “get away with murder" while talking to her, it's never the other way around. “It’s things that I can’t do with her,” she admitted. “It’s like I can’t even say or knock her down the way I’d want to knock her down, or say what I want to say to her, because she’s so fragile to me.” 

Obviously, Antney really values her relationship with Nicki, and it looks like the feeling is mutual. Shortly after their aforementioned spat, which got pretty ugly, the two of them reunited on Instagram Live. They looked to be in good spirits as if nothing had ever happened.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Tells Fan New Album & Tour On The Way

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...