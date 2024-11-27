Deb Antney Recalls $5 Million Offer To Leave Nicki Minaj Behind

Nicki Minaj's former manager Deb Antney recently opened up about her relationship with the rapper.

It's no secret that Nicki Minaj and her former manager Deb Antney have been through their fair share of ups and downs. Despite all of this, the two of them have always been inseparable. That doesn't mean that nobody has ever tried to separate them, however, according to Antney. During a recent interview with Ray Daniels Presents, the longtime music executive revealed that there was a time she was offered big bucks to leave Nicki behind. Fortunately, she didn't go for it, instead prioritizing her relationship with the rap diva.

“They offered me $5 million to get away from Nicki,” she began. “And I needed that $5 million. But you can’t pay me enough. You can’t do that to me. I ain’t never got to speak to her again in life, but that’s my child.” Antney continued, looking back on her spat with Nicki, which took place after she admitted she once tried to make peace between Nicki and Lil Kim. “It doesn’t matter,” she said. “She can talk about me, she can say whatever she wanna say, she can do whatever she wanna do. People were so shocked to see me; they didn’t want me on that tour with her.”

Deb Antney Says "You Can't Pay [Her] Enough" To Ditch Nicki Minaj

Antney also shared more details of their dynamic, explaining that while Nicki can “get away with murder" while talking to her, it's never the other way around. “It’s things that I can’t do with her,” she admitted. “It’s like I can’t even say or knock her down the way I’d want to knock her down, or say what I want to say to her, because she’s so fragile to me.”