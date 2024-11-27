Ray J Makes NSFW Confession During Flirty Nicki Minaj Exchange

We didn't see that coming.

Ray J and Nicki Minaj have an interesting social media dynamic. The two artists regularly hop on Instagram Live to discuss a wide range of topics. Last time they had an IG chat, Minaj grilled Ray J on some of the bold claims he was making about Diddy. Things somehow took an even stranger turn on November 26, though. Ray J decided to open about some of his sexual habits, and then proceeded to flirt with Minaj to the point where she hung up on the call. It was all very... odd.

Nicki Minaj was perplexed by a comment Ray J made about "getting his groceries eaten," and asked the singer to clarify. He did, but in doing so, merely confirmed that he likes to partake in said sexual activity. "I always get in the shower before I have sex," he explained. "So my a*s is always gone be clean." Nicki Minaj did not expect to get such a detailed answer in response, and the confusion on her face is actually pretty hilarious. You could pause the video at any one point and still register how thrown off the rapper is by Ray J's comments.

Ray J's Flirtations Caused Nicki Minaj To End Their IG Call

The conversation then took a flirtatious turn. Ray claimed that Minaj saying his name "turned" him out, and the latter tried to shut this line of thinking down. "It's just something that you do to people and your fans, you so magnetic," Ray J gushed. "I love being on Live with you." The singer continued to lay on the compliments. He repeatedly called Nicki Minaj beautiful, and then bit his lip while looking directly into the camera. "Don't ever do that [again], in your life," she ordered. The rapper grew so tired of Ray J's antics that she decided to issue a warning. "Honestly, I'm gonna hang up," she asserted. "Stop playing like that, it won't be the ending you want."