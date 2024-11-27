Ray J Makes NSFW Confession During Flirty Nicki Minaj Exchange

BYElias Andrews207 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ray J's The Tronix Network Exclusive Premiere Event
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 21: Ray J attends The Tronix Network Exclusive Premiere Event on March 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
We didn't see that coming.

Ray J and Nicki Minaj have an interesting social media dynamic. The two artists regularly hop on Instagram Live to discuss a wide range of topics. Last time they had an IG chat, Minaj grilled Ray J on some of the bold claims he was making about Diddy. Things somehow took an even stranger turn on November 26, though. Ray J decided to open about some of his sexual habits, and then proceeded to flirt with Minaj to the point where she hung up on the call. It was all very... odd.

Nicki Minaj was perplexed by a comment Ray J made about "getting his groceries eaten," and asked the singer to clarify. He did, but in doing so, merely confirmed that he likes to partake in said sexual activity. "I always get in the shower before I have sex," he explained. "So my a*s is always gone be clean." Nicki Minaj did not expect to get such a detailed answer in response, and the confusion on her face is actually pretty hilarious. You could pause the video at any one point and still register how thrown off the rapper is by Ray J's comments.

Read More: Ray J Wants To Create "Mentorship Programs" For Diddy's Sons After Heated Altercations

Ray J's Flirtations Caused Nicki Minaj To End Their IG Call

The conversation then took a flirtatious turn. Ray claimed that Minaj saying his name "turned" him out, and the latter tried to shut this line of thinking down. "It's just something that you do to people and your fans, you so magnetic," Ray J gushed. "I love being on Live with you." The singer continued to lay on the compliments. He repeatedly called Nicki Minaj beautiful, and then bit his lip while looking directly into the camera. "Don't ever do that [again], in your life," she ordered. The rapper grew so tired of Ray J's antics that she decided to issue a warning. "Honestly, I'm gonna hang up," she asserted. "Stop playing like that, it won't be the ending you want."

What did Ray J do? Well, if you guessed "double down" than you are absolutely correct. The singer tried to apologize to Nicki Minaj while calling her beautiful yet again. Minaj made good on her promise, and she ended the Instagram Live as soon as Ray slipped up. It was the strangest Ray and Minaj live to date, yet there was definitely an element of self-awareness and humor informing the behaviors of both artists. We get the impression this won't be the last of their unpredictable chats.

Read More: Ray J Admits He Thinks About Nicki Minaj “Every Day” Since She Called Him Out For Diddy Jokes

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...