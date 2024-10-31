Nicki Minaj Calls Out Ray For Making Jokes About The Diddy Allegations

The rapper wants to consider the victims.

Ray J has been pulled into the Diddy orbit over the last week. The singer was confronted by the mogul's sons at a Halloween party over the weekend. Things reportedly got heated, but Chris Brown and Ray J's manager stepped in before punches were thrown. The singer hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the confrontation with Nicki Minaj, but the conversation took an unexpected turn. Instead of taking Ray J's side, Minaj criticized the singer for making light of the allegations that have been made against Diddy.

Nicki Minaj honed in on a comment Ray J made about "as*es being taken" in the music industry. The former was not amused by this comment, and asked Ray J whether it was something he wanted to stand by. "Do you think that's funny?" she asked. "You seem like you're joking about it when there are several people traumatized." Ray J clarified that he does not intend to make light of experiences that the alleged Diddy victims went through. He claimed to be on the same side as Nicki Minaj, but ran into pushback yet again when he asserted that he knows shady activities are being conducted behind closed doors.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Addresses Nose Job Rumors

Nicki Minaj Advised Ray J To Be More Respectful

Nicki Minaj asked him whether he's been in the room when "a*ses were being taken," and Ray J clarifies that he has not. The singer tried to point to different examples of shady practices that he's caught wind of, but Minaj was not having it. She threatened to exit the Instagram Live chat if Ray J continued to make unfounded claims. Minaj also requested, a second time, that Ray J stop joking about the Diddy case. The whole exchange was a bit scattered and incoherent. Ray J tried to defend himself from Minaj's criticisms, but ultimately relented. He even apologized to the rapper.