Latto Raps Nicki Minaj’s “BedRock” Verse Despite Past Beef

Latto's latest move has social media users split.

It's no secret that Latto and Nicki Minaj have had their fair share of issues in the past. In 2022, Nicki took to Twitter to call out the Grammys for pulling her track "Super Freaky Girl" from all rap categories, and instead considering it for Best Pop Solo Performance. She questioned why Latto's song "Big Energy" was eligible to compete in the rap field, and threw several jabs in the process.

Ultimately, the two of them went back and forth for a while before Latto shared an audio recording of a phone call with Nicki, which got ugly. Luckily, however, it looks like the social media spat didn't entirely ruin Latto's appreciation for the "FTCU" rapper. Recently, she hopped on Instagram Live, dancing and rapping along to Nicki's "BedRock" verse.

Latto Confuses Fans On Instagram Live

Of course, this has sparked some chatter in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. While some Instagram users believe that Latto is simply trying to attach herself to Nicki for clout, others point out that she's always been a supporter of her music. "She does this on purpose 🙄 the barbs know ! Nicki keep them in the blogs," one critic claims. "Nothing wrong here, we all know how she feels about Nicki regardless of what happened," a fan says.