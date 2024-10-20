Latto Raps Nicki Minaj’s “BedRock” Verse Despite Past Beef

Latto Honored With The Trapper Of The Year 2024 Award
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 29: Latto attends The Trapper Of The Year 2024 Award ceremony at Trap Music Museum on August 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Latto's latest move has social media users split.

It's no secret that Latto and Nicki Minaj have had their fair share of issues in the past. In 2022, Nicki took to Twitter to call out the Grammys for pulling her track "Super Freaky Girl" from all rap categories, and instead considering it for Best Pop Solo Performance. She questioned why Latto's song "Big Energy" was eligible to compete in the rap field, and threw several jabs in the process.

Ultimately, the two of them went back and forth for a while before Latto shared an audio recording of a phone call with Nicki, which got ugly. Luckily, however, it looks like the social media spat didn't entirely ruin Latto's appreciation for the "FTCU" rapper. Recently, she hopped on Instagram Live, dancing and rapping along to Nicki's "BedRock" verse.

Latto Confuses Fans On Instagram Live

Of course, this has sparked some chatter in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. While some Instagram users believe that Latto is simply trying to attach herself to Nicki for clout, others point out that she's always been a supporter of her music. "She does this on purpose 🙄 the barbs know ! Nicki keep them in the blogs," one critic claims. "Nothing wrong here, we all know how she feels about Nicki regardless of what happened," a fan says.

Last year, Latto reflected on the feud during an interview with Billboard, admitting that it was disappointing to her. “It’s difficult navigating through situations like that because there’s a disconnect. I will look at myself as a fan of someone and they will view [me] in a whole different light,” she said at the time. "It’s disappointing. You just got to take it to the chin and keep pushing.” What do you think of Latto getting down to "BedRock" despite her past issues with Nicki Minaj? Can you blame her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

