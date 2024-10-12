Fans Think Latto Dissed Ice Spice On New GloRilla Song And Here's Why

Did GloRilla get dragged into the beef?

Latto and Ice Spice are not friends. These two have been taking subliminal shots at one another for nearly two years. Nobody has said names on record, but the subs have been consistent and pretty obvious. Latto started the whole thing with the song "Fine As Can Be" in 2023. Fans thought Spice blasted back with "Fart," and so on. The beef seemed to have died down in recent months, with the release of both of their debut studio albums. Maybe both had moved on to more important things. Latto's latest guest verse, has fans thinking twice.

Latto dropped a memorable sixteen on the new GloRilla song "PROCEDURE." The song is one of the obvious highlights on Glo's new album. The reason the song is getting attention, though, is not for its catchy beat or snappy chorus. Instead, it's because fans think Latto reignited her Ice Spice feud with one simple bar. "But b**ches ain't got sh*t to steal, like, f*ck I want from you," she raps. "Talkin' 'bout takin' spots, Caresha please, yeah (What)." Once again, no mention of Ice Spice by name. The reference to not having a style worth copying, however, feels pretty distinctly pointed at Spice. The same goes for the bar about "takin' spots."

Ice Spice Claims The Latto Beef Is One-Sided

The interesting thing about this particular diss placement, if it is one, is that it drags GloRilla into the beef. Glo has done a decent job of staying out of the drama, and the only time she interacted with Spice was a comedic exchange she had with Lil Duvall on social media. Duvall joked that Ice Spice had become the same size as GloRilla after she started working out. GloRilla didn't appreciate the comparison, and fired back: : "Wym cause I’m thick af."