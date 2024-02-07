Latto Seemingly Shades Ice Spice While Teasing New Song "Sunday Service"

Earlier this week, Latto took to social media to announce that her new single "Sunday Service" drops this Friday. She shared the news alongside the track's cover art, which sees Latto posing in a simple white tank top with a black rectangular bar covering her eyes. Behind her is a black and white wall full of other femcees with their eyes similarly censored. The artists include Coi Leray, GloRilla, Nicki Minaj, and more. Of course, the artist that managed to get the most attention for being featured on the cover is Ice Spice.

The announcement and cover art reveal followed Ice Spice dissing Latto during an AMA with fans last week. She reacted to her music video for "Pretty Girl" playing in the background of Latto's latest snippet, encouraging her to diss her outright instead of throwing subtle shade. "Why am I in the back of your weak a** snippet?" she asked. "I thought it was fake, I thought it had to be AI but no. Like be bold, but if you're going to talk about me, then talk about me. Why am I in the back of your weak a** snippet?"

Read More: Latto's "Sunday Service" Dropping Friday, Single Might Diss Ice Spice

Latto's Latest Instagram Post

It looks like Latto heard her loud and clear, recently sharing yet another Instagram post featuring Ice Spice. In a new photo dump, the Atlanta-based performer is seen smoking a joint on the aforementioned wall of her fellow female rappers, right next to Ice Spice's image. In another photo from the carousel, she rocks a tank top that reads "Get in the booth b*tch."

Clearly, Latto's leaving no room to the imagination on this one, and fans are expecting her to take some pretty direct shots at Ice Spice on "Sunday Service." What do you think of Latto posting up next to a huge photo of Ice Spice to tease her new song? Are you looking forward to hearing it? What about their beef? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Latto's Visuals For "Sunday Service" Spark Beef Speculation With Ice Spice, Coi Leray, & More

[Via]