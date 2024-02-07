Latto's Visuals For "Sunday Service" Spark Beef Speculation With Ice Spice, Coi Leray, & More

Rap beefs are what help make the hip-hop world entertaining from time to time. This year has been full of artists lashing out at each other. Of course, the main card has been Megan Thee Stallion versus Nicki Minaj. It has been one of the biggest trending topics in rap, but also in pop culture. Now, there could be another butting of the heads this coming Friday. Columbus-born femcee Latto is gearing up for her first solo single since September of 2023.

Latto is going to drop "Sunday Service," a song that is already receiving a lot of buzz. It is quite impressive how much coverage it is getting even though it is not even out yet. The reason for that is because Latto could be getting ready to unleash on Ice Spice and a host of other fellow female MCs. It seems it is all but imminent, especially for Spice since she confirmed "Think U The S*** (Fart)" was a diss toward Latto.

Latto Might Be Onto Something With This

Spice released it after seeing Latto's "weak ass snippet." That snippet was for the visuals of "Sunday Service," which had Spice's eyes covered with a black line in the backdrop for a particular shot. While that point was already established, Latto could be coming after others as well. Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, Cardi B, and more join Ice Spice's crossed-out eyes. But, this could be a terrific marketing tactic. Fans seem to think so as well. One writes, "I feel like lady’s being in the background has nothing to do with the song but it’s gone make everybody run and listen cause yall think it’s a diss… good marketing Latto." We will just have to wait and see what goes down, but Latto has us excited already.

What are your thoughts on Latto's music video teaser for her "Sunday Service" single? Do you think she actually will diss anyone on the track? Or, is this more of a braggadocious song about being the best female rapper? Will this be the best song of the weekend? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Latto. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

