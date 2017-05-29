music video tease
- MusicLatto's Visuals For "Sunday Service" Spark Beef Speculation With Ice Spice, Coi Leray, & MoreLatto is a marketing genius. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCardi B Shares Raw Look At Behind-The-Scenes Making Of "Up" Music VideoThe Bronx rapper shared an exclusive BTS look at the making of the gaudy video. By Madusa S.
- Music VideosEpic BTS Pics From Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj's "Hot Girl Summer" Music VideoALL the Hot Girls (and Ty Dolla $ign) unite!By hnhh
- EntertainmentBeyonce Turned Down By Michael Ealy For Role In Music VideoThe actor politely declined for a good reason. By Aida C.
- MusicBoogie & Eminem Are Dropping "Rainy Days" Video TomorrowBoogie and Eminem are plotting their next move. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChris Brown Stays In Paris To Wrap Up New Music VideoChris Breezy isn't finished with "the city of love."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Previews Bloodthirsty New "La La" VideoSki Mask The Slump God allows his bloodlust to take over. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole & J.I.D Banter About Possible "Off Deez" Music VideoJ. Cole is clearly excited about J.I.D's "Off Deez." By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentLil Tay Returns Amid Controversy In Teaser Video For "Ellen Dance"The first news of Lil Tay since her Instagram was taken over.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicJanet Jackson Re-imagines Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time"They celebrate the icon's birthday with humor and style.By Zaynab
- MusicMeek Mill Previews Upcoming Record With Roddy RicchCheck out a snippet of an upcoming record between Meek Mill & Roddy Ricch. By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosEbhoni Busts It Out In "Warning" Music VideoAn ideal jam for riddim fans. By Zaynab
- MusicWatch Nicki Minaj Lube Her Body To Squeeze into Mermaid SuitIt took lube, sweat, and tears to get the star into her outfit.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Teases Mermaid Visuals For "Bed" & Azealia Banks Is Big MadNicki's about to break the internet with this one.By Zaynab
- Music VideosAriana Grande & Nicki Minaj Dance In The Dark In "The Light Is Coming" Music VideoWell, Ariana does more of the dancing, actually.By Zaynab
- MusicGucci Mane Offers Sneak Peak Of Flamboyant "Yeah Yeah" Music VideoComing to a theater near you.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Previews Visuals From "I Like It" Music Video In YouTube Music AdThe "I Like It" music video is next in line after "Be Careful."By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Pump Announces "Eskeetit" Video Release DateThe long-awaited music video will arrive April 8.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBow Wow Teases New Music Ahead Of "Greenlight 6" AlbumBow Wow gives us a sneak peak at previously unreleased music & visuals.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B's "Bartier Cardi" Video Coming SoonCardi B has major tricks up her sleeve, including the release of her "Bartier Cardi" video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem & Ed Sheeran Are Working On A "River" Music VideoEminem and Ed Sheeran are working on some visuals.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChris Brown Shows Off "High End" Music Video Vampire MakeupChris Brown gets his "Buffy The Vamire Slayer" on.By Matt F
- MusicLil Pump Teases New Music Video For "Boss"New visuals from Pump are on the way.By Matt F