Kanye West, North West, & Ty Dolla Sign Come Through With Surprise Drop "Talking / Once Again"

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have been teasing their new album Vultures for quite some time. However, they have pushed back the release date numerous times. Now, the album is set to drop its first volume on February 9th, which is Friday. Overall, this is some very exciting news. That said, there are some fans out there who just aren't all that convinced that he will actually drop it. After all, Ye has made promises before that he just was not able to keep. Although this time, he seems committed to delivering the project on time.

We say that because just moments ago, he shared the music video for "Talking / Once Again." The song "Talking" features none other than North West who delivers her "Miss Westie" verse. This is a verse that had been teased at a listening party in Miami. After weeks of anticipation, that verse has finally arrived. The video, directed by the D’Innocenzo brothers, showcases close-ups of Ye, North, and Ty Dolla Sign.

Kanye West x North West x Ty Dolla Sign

As you make your way through the track, you will notice that "Talking" only features North. Overall, this makes this part of the track feel like some sort of interlude. Meanwhile, "Once Again" is its very own thing with Ty and Kanye delivering some angelic vocals. Sonically, it is a unique song and it quite an improvement from the album's lead single Vultures which was filled with questionable bars. Only time will tell whether or not this new project ends up living up to the hype.

